Pakistan’s sports youth delegation visits Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid on Thursday hosted a reception for a 91-member sports youth delegation currently on an eight-day visit to China.

The delegation comprising the gold medalists of different games is representing the four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA.

Welcoming the delegation, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and enjoy deep-rooted and durable relations since long.

“Both the countries are cooperating with each other in various fields including education and sports,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid said that at present around 22,000 Pakistani students are studying in different universities in China, adding, a large number of students from different provinces are also learning Mandarin.

He said that all out efforts are being made for promotion of Urdu language in China and added, so far, Urdu departments have been established in nine Chinese universities where a large number of Chinese students are learning Urdu.

He said, in addition to the ongoing cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, there are opportunities to further enhance collaboration in education and sports sectors.

Ambassador Khalid said that the hard work done by Chinese people is the secret of rapid economic development of China while Chinese institutions played an important role by carrying out good planning, implementation and monitoring.

He said that presently, China is the second largest economy of the world and it will become number one economy in a decade.

Ambassador Khalid advised the members of the delegation to learn from the Chinese experience in the field of education and sports during their interaction with the Chinese friends.

He asked them to respect the Chinese culture and its values and leave a positive impression during their stay by fully participating in the program chalked out for them by their host organizations.

Head of the delegation, Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that the delegation is visiting China on the invitation of the Chinese government and will visit other cities as well.