Pakistan’s Mahoor marches into singles, doubles finals of Int’l Badminton Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Pakistan’s Mahoor Shehzad continued her fine run in the ‘Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Badminton Tournament as she marched into the final of women’s singles after beating her Maldivian opponent in semifinal in straight sets at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

The event’s second seed Mahoor won the first set 21-18 in a well-fought battle against Neela Najeeb. However, the second set proved a walk in the park for her as she won it 21-11. In the final she will take on top seed Soraya Aghaeihajiagha of Iran, who in the other semifinal thrashed Pakistan’s Palawash Beshir in straight sets 21-14, 21-15.

Mahoor also made it to the women’s doubles final as she pairing with compatriot Bushra Qayyum dumped Maldives’ duo of Maisa Fathuhulla Ismail and Neela Najeeb. Mahoor and Bushra won the first set 21-17 but lost the second set 11-21. They, however bounced back to win the next set 21-18 after an exciting contest.

In the final they will face challenge from another Maldivian pair of Aminath Nabeeha Abdl Razzaq and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq, who in the second semifinal defeated Pakistan’s duo of Sehra Akram amd Huma Javed in straight sets 21-16, 21-12.

In men’s singles event, Pakistan’s Awais Zahid’s winning streak came to an end as in the semifinal he went down fighting hard against tournament’s sixth seed Saran Jamsri of Thailand 21-17, 18-21, 21-14.

In men’s other singles semifinal fixture, Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius recorded victory against Howard Shu of USA with the game score of 21-14, 14-21, 21-07.

In men’s doubles first semifinal Dipesh Dhami and Ratnajit Tamang of Nepal edged passed Pakistan’s Muhammad Attique and Raja Muhammad Hassnin in straight sets 21-18, 21-15. While in the second semifinal Pard Tangsrirapeephan and Apichasit Teerawhwat trounced Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar in straight sets 21-19, 21-12.

In mix doubles first semifinal encounter, Nepal’s Dipesh Dhami and Amita Giri beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Larosh and Ghazala Siddique 21-15, 18-21, 21-17. While in the second semifinal Hussein Zayan Shaheed and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives registered emphatic win 21-14, 21-13 against Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman and Saima Waqas.

The finals of all categories will be on Sunday.