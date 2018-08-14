Pakistanis participating in 18th Asian Games celebrate independence day with zeal

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):Players and officials representing

Pakistan at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta (Indonesia)

celebrated the 71st Independence Day of the homeland with all zeal

and enthusiasm.

According to a communication received here Tuesday a special

ceremony was organized by the Pakistani players at the Athlete Village

this morning during which all Pakistani present on the occasion

recited national anthem and made special prayers for the prosperity

of the country.

The ceremony was also attended by players from different

countries attending the regional games. They were reported to have

particularly enjoyed dances performed by Pakistanis on different folk

tunes.

These players also felicitated their Pakistani counterparts on

the auspicious occasion and wished a bright future for Pakistan.

The players from Pakistan unanimously acknowledged that they owed

their success and fame to Pakistan.

They on the occasion committed to themselves that all out

attempts will be made to clinch as many medals for the country during

series of sports’ contest they are participating during the Asian

Games.