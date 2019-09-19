Pakistanis in Germany to organise rally to expose real face of Indian democracy: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistani diaspora in Germany would organize a gigantic rally on September 28 to expose real face of Indian democracy and express solidarity with besieged Kashmiri of Indian Occupied Kashmir, facing worst state terrorism.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that Indain occupation forces have usurped fundamental human rights and religious freedoms of Kashmiri people by practically imprisoning them in their own homes since August 5.

She expressed the hope that all Pakistanis, living in Germany, irrespective of their political affiliations, would attend this rally and raise voice in favour of the hapless people of Kashmir.

She said through this historic rally the voice for Kashmiris right to self-determination would be highlighted in German and European media.