Pakistani-American businessmen urged to benefit from rising opportunities in motherland

CHICAGO, July 24 (APP): Pakistani-Americans should benefit from the

immense business potential a new Pakistan offers as an emerging market in Asia, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said, calling on the community in the US to invest their expertise and capital in their motherland.

He was speaking at a reception organized by the Consul General of

Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistani American community of Chicago to welcome the ambassador, who assumed the charge early this year.

Congressman Danny K. Davis, who also attended the event, greatly

appreciated the role of Pakistani-American community in strengthening

robust ties between the two countries. Representatives of Attorney

General of Illinois, Mayor of Chicago, Chancellor East West University, Chairman Central Asian Productivity United of North Illinois University

and a large number of Pakistani-American community attended the dinner.

Ambassador Chaudhry drew attention of the Pakistani-American

businessmen of immense business potential in Pakistan and encouraged

them to invest their expertise and capital in the country.

While urging the Pakistani-American community to focus on

assimilating with other communities living in United States, he said

that Pakistan was emerging as a fast developing and modern republic

in South Asia.

Ambassador Chaudhry advised the young generation of

Pakistani-Americans to actively participate in the local politics.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani-American

community for the welfare of their country of origin.

Speaking at the event, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Consul General of

Pakistan, thanked the participants and especially urged Pakistani-American business community to attend the ‘Trade and Property Show’, which is being organized in Chicago under the auspices of Pakistan Consulate and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the first week of August 2017.

The event was concluded by presenting a certificate of appreciation

by Ambassador Chaudhry to Michael Blair, Director Sales at Community

Tissue Services. Michael Blair has played a pivotal role in dispatching donation of skin grafts for burn victims of fuel tanker blast in

Pakistan last month.