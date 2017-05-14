Pakistan wants friendly ties with neighbours: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan wants peace and progress in the region and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants friendly ties with its neighbors.

Talking to BBC Radio, he said that “we want to connect all parts of the region so that the people may benefit from this project.”

He said some forces want to sabotage developmental projects in the country but it is their misperception.

He said that the project will link backward areas of Balochistan with developed areas.

The minister said that Pakistan and India are taking joint steps to ensure complete security and safety of the project.

In response to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said Baluchistan and Sindh will be the main beneficiaries of this mega project.

He said that government has addressed all stakeholders’ reservations and now all provinces support this project.