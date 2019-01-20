Pakistan, US agree to deepen bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Pakistan and the United States Sunday agreed to deepen the bilateral economic ties particularly in the context of trade and investment cooperation, in view of the historical linkages between the two countries.In a meeting with Senior US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who called on him here, the prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to continue working with the US and other regional stakeholders to find a political settlement in Afghanistan, a PM Office statement said.