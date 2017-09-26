Pakistan should play ‘aggressive’ cricket against Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The ex-captain of Pakistani cricket
team Ramiz Raja believes the upcoming series with Sri Lanka offers
a decent opportunity to test possible replacements for retired
legends Younis Khan and Misbah ul Haq.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Sri Lanka
has a comparatively weaker side, which, in turn, would provide
Pakistan with the opportunity to test the young legs without any
fear or pressure.
“Sri Lanka is going through a bad patch. They were defeated
by Zimbabwe in a test at home and wrecked by India in a recent
series,” Raja commented.
He explain that Pakistan should opt for a charged tactic to
“attack Sri Lanka aggressively and should not allow them to settle
in any session”.
However, “Pakistan must not be complacent either; (players)
need to work hard like they do against any other team to get
twenty wickets in a match,” Raja elaborated.
Leading the team in the Test matches will likely pose a
challenge for Sarfraz Ahmed – the incumbent team captain, Ramiz
stated, adding that he hoped the wicket-keeper will continue to
learn and transform his leadership skills into the longer format
of the game.
“Test cricket is different from limited-overs type (wherein)
you have a set formula to use your players. On the other hand, in
Test cricket, you need to go session-by-session and there are
often periods where you just need to stay calm,” Raja noted.
“Sarfraz has redefined Pakistan in limited-overs cricket and
helped it look in good shape. I hope he will, with time, bring the
same to Pakistan’s Test cricket,” he said.
Offering words of support, the former skipper added, “All he
needs is to remain positive and lead his team with an aggressive
approach.”
In response to another question, Raja said it may not be
easy for Pakistan to find a replacement for Misbah and Younis,
adding that doing so is not something that can be done
“overnight”.
“Players, who are technically good and can stay on the
wicket, should be identified and then prepared as the replacement
of the duo,” Raja concluded.
Pakistan should play ‘aggressive’ cricket against Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raja
ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The ex-captain of Pakistani cricket