Pakistan should play ‘aggressive’ cricket against Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The ex-captain of Pakistani cricket

team Ramiz Raja believes the upcoming series with Sri Lanka offers

a decent opportunity to test possible replacements for retired

legends Younis Khan and Misbah ul Haq.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Sri Lanka

has a comparatively weaker side, which, in turn, would provide

Pakistan with the opportunity to test the young legs without any

fear or pressure.

“Sri Lanka is going through a bad patch. They were defeated

by Zimbabwe in a test at home and wrecked by India in a recent

series,” Raja commented.

He explain that Pakistan should opt for a charged tactic to

“attack Sri Lanka aggressively and should not allow them to settle

in any session”.

However, “Pakistan must not be complacent either; (players)

need to work hard like they do against any other team to get

twenty wickets in a match,” Raja elaborated.

Leading the team in the Test matches will likely pose a

challenge for Sarfraz Ahmed – the incumbent team captain, Ramiz

stated, adding that he hoped the wicket-keeper will continue to

learn and transform his leadership skills into the longer format

of the game.

“Test cricket is different from limited-overs type (wherein)

you have a set formula to use your players. On the other hand, in

Test cricket, you need to go session-by-session and there are

often periods where you just need to stay calm,” Raja noted.

“Sarfraz has redefined Pakistan in limited-overs cricket and

helped it look in good shape. I hope he will, with time, bring the

same to Pakistan’s Test cricket,” he said.

Offering words of support, the former skipper added, “All he

needs is to remain positive and lead his team with an aggressive

approach.”

In response to another question, Raja said it may not be

easy for Pakistan to find a replacement for Misbah and Younis,

adding that doing so is not something that can be done

“overnight”.

“Players, who are technically good and can stay on the

wicket, should be identified and then prepared as the replacement

of the duo,” Raja concluded.