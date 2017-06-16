Pakistan rebuts Indian report about its loss in ECOSOC elections

UNITED NATIONS, June 16 (APP): A spokesman of the Pakistani Mission
to the United Nations Friday strongly denied an Indian news agency report that Pakistan had lost its bid for re-election to The Economic and Social Council, saying Pakistan is already a member of the 54-member body and
also it’s Vice-President.
The spokesman said Pakistan was not contesting for a seat on ECOSOC,
the economic arm o the United Nations, in the election held on Thursday.
“The General Assembly elected 18 members of the Council yesterday
from the five UN regional groups; like other regional groups, the
elections in the Asia Pacific Group were not contested as there was a
clean slate with India, Japan and Philippines seeking election for the
three seats reserved the Group,” he said.

