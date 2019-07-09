Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said being a key economic partner, Pakistan was ready to facilitate Japanese investors to explore the country’s diverse areas.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Japan was a close friend of Pakistan and the two countries could maintain a close collaboration to strengthen economy.

The President noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan were on an upward trajectory, however stressed extra efforts to realize the true potential