Pakistan producing better films than India: Syed Noor

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan film Producers

Association Syed Noor has said that Pakistan Film industry is

heading towards its past glory again and the country is producing

better films than Indian with very limited budget.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that a few years ago,

people were hopeless about revival of Pakistani film industry,

but he always remained optimistic.

He said that now Pakistan is producing movies of international standard.

He said that despite exhibition of Indian films in Pakistani

cinema-houses, local films were doing good business. He claimed

that Pakistani film directors and artists have great talent to

compete with India in this field.