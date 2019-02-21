Pakistan on threshold of major change: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan was on the threshold of major change and after five years, it would become a hugely developed country.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 25 years of the foundation of Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), a civil society organization, the president said that the people should keep hope as another industrial revolution was in the making.

He also referred to remarkable agreements signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to bring in investment to Pakistan during the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The event was attended by Chairperson SPO Javed Jabbar, CEO Saleem Malik, diplomats, parliamentarians, members of the SPO governing body, community representatives and people from various civil society organizations.