Pakistan joins Intl.community to condemn US decision to recognize Al Quds as capital of Israel

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday joined the international community in expressing its strong opposition and condemnation on the decision of the US Administration to recognize the occupied city of Al Quds Al Sharif//Jerusalem as the so-called capital of Israel and the plan to relocate its embassy there.

“It is deeply regrettable that pleas from States across the globe not to alter the legal and historical status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif have been ignored, more out of choice than necessity,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office here said.

This decision represents a serious violation of international law and applicable UN Security Council resolutions, more specifically UNSCR 478. It is a serious setback to the rule of law and international norms. It signals a severe blow to the Middle East peace process as well.

Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the implications of this decision for international peace and security, especially in the Middle East, the statement said and added that Pakistan called upon the UN Security Council to take cognizance of this situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.

Pakistan urged the United Sates to revisit its decision as soon as possible in order to avoid the potentially grave repercussions in the region and beyond.

The Government of Pakistan welcomes the announcement by Turkey to convene an extraordinary Islamic Summit next week to discuss this serious issue.