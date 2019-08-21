Pakistan Int’l Squash Tournament from Aug 26

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Pakistani players only from August 26-30 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

The tournament carries prize money of $10,000 for men and $5,000 for women players, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In men event, Tayyab Aslam is top seed and Farhan Mehboob is second seed. Whereas in women event, Madina Zafar is No 1 seed and Moqaddas Ashraf is No 2 seed. The tournament finals would be played on August 30, 2019.