Pakistan has potential for strong economic growth till 2030: study

FAISALABAD, Dec 03 (APP)::Pakistan has potential for

achieving strong economic growth till 2030, provided it

successfully overcomes five major constraints it is facing

currently.

The study, conducted by the Research & Development Department

of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI),

said that the country’s GDP purchasing power is expected to

rise to a level of over $2600 billion by 2030 with a potential

to overtake Thailand.

Giving details of this study titled ‘Pakistan’s Economy

in 2030 – Learning From The Past’, Engineer Ahmed Hasan, former

vice president FCCI, and chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D,

said that Pakistan’s per capita GDP purchasing power is also

expected to double by 2030, with a potential of rising from

$5145.7 in 2016 to $10941.2 in 2030.

He said that this study was conducted by Research Associate

Muhammad Ali Hasan, who has been working with Ahmed Hasan as an

economist after completing his graduation from LUMS.

Continuing, he said that these projections only represent the

economic growth potential of the country; however the actual

economic growth will depend on a variety of factors including

possible future economic shocks and the policies adopted by the

government in the coming years.

He said that the report had also identified the key issues

that need to be addressed in order to ensure that Pakistan

achieves its economic growth potential. Among these include

institutional instability and corruption, high public debt and

fiscal deficit, low value addition in agriculture, lack of

innovation and diversification in the manufacturing sector and

low emphasis on human capital development.

“The elimination of these constraints through expedient

policies would ensure macroeconomic stability, strong institutions, openness to trade, and human capital development,” he said,

adding that a sharing of the benefits of growth is essential to

create an environment conducive for achieving sustainable and

inclusive growth in the future.

He said that the government should introduce policies for

fiscal consolidation and ensuring fiscal discipline in line with

the guidelines provided by the FRDL Act 2005. “A key step for

achieving this fiscal consolidation is a broadening of the

tax base to increase tax revenues, which will help the government

to avoid budget deficits thereby, preventing the need to take

further debt,” he said.

The study has also suggested that value addition in agriculture

should be encouraged by increasing awareness among the farming

community regarding the importance of value addition and the

adoption of modern farming technology and methods,” he said and

concluded that at the same time, providing financial incentives

to small landholders to encourage investment in modern agricultural equipment and better farming methods is also imperative.