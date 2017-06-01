Pakistan expresses its condolences over military helicopter crash in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): The tragic news of the military helicopter

crash in Sirnak Province of Turkey on May 31, resulting in the martyrdom of 13 military personnel onboard, has been received with deep sense of sorrow and grief in Pakistan.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, issued here Thursday,

the government and people of Pakistan would like to convey their deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkey at the loss of so many precious lives as a result of this tragic crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy as well

as with all those who have lost their loved ones.”