Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood presents credentials to Indian President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to

India Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday presented his credentials to

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhawan.

Sohail Mahmood, who joined foreign service in 1985, was

earlier deputed in Turkey as Ambassador of Pakistan. He

replaced Abdul Basit, a career diplomat, after his premature

retirement last month, a message received here from New Delhi

said.

Before assuming his position at Ankara, Mahmood was

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Islamabad, where he earlier served as Director General (2005-

2009), Director (1995-1998) and Section Officer (1986-1991).

He was born in 1962 and has done Masters in History and

International Relations.