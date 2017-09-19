Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood presents credentials to Indian President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to
India Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday presented his credentials to
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhawan.
Sohail Mahmood, who joined foreign service in 1985, was
earlier deputed in Turkey as Ambassador of Pakistan. He
replaced Abdul Basit, a career diplomat, after his premature
retirement last month, a message received here from New Delhi
said.
Before assuming his position at Ankara, Mahmood was
Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Islamabad, where he earlier served as Director General (2005-
2009), Director (1995-1998) and Section Officer (1986-1991).
He was born in 1962 and has done Masters in History and
International Relations.
