Pakistan entering into new era of development: Ahsan Iqbal

HYDERABAD, April 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan was entering into the new era of development as a result of the policies of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the big gathering of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers at a reception hosted in his honour by PML-N Hyderabad Chapter here, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has come up to the expectation of the countrymen, who expressed their confidence at the time when the country was facing severe internal and external crisis including destructive industrial infrastructure and terrorism.

At that time, Pakistan was under criticism of the world media, but now the same international pundits were considering that Pakistan was moving forward to become the Asian tiger, he maintained.

As a result of the policies of the present government including dealing the terrorism with iron hands, the minister said that the foreign investors have again started their investment on various projects of the country.

He said that power projects which were started by the government four to three years back would start injecting 10,000 megawatts energy into the system from next year setting a record of providing sigh of relief to people by overcoming the longstanding issue of load shedding.

The minister said that the government is strengthening the communication system by constructing motorways in different parts of the country with objective to connect all parts of the country right from Karachi to Peshawar with one road facility.

The completion of projects under CPEC would bring a new era of economic revolution in the country and leading role of the country in the region, he said and added that work on Thar Coal Power Project is in progress while two more development projects including Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railway have been included in the CPEC.

He informed that work on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway was being carried out at full pace and after its completion during the current year, the distance between both the cities would be reduce which would generate economic development and employment opportunities to the citizens.

The minister assured that all out efforts would be made to start classes from September this year at Hyderabad University which was announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to Hyderabad with a grant of rupees one billion.

He appealed to the people of Sindh to cast their votes in favour of PML (N) in the general elections 2018 so that after success, the chain of development projects could be laid in every nook and corner of the province as done by the PML (N) in Punjab province.

Among others, the PML (N) provincial leaders including Shah Muhammad Shah, Kheyal Das Kohistani, Mir Amanullah Talpur and President PML (N) Hyderabad Hanif Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the minister visited Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro where he was briefed about the academic and research activities of the university.