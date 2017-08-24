Pakistan, China hold bilateral consultations on Arms Control Non-Proliferation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan- China 4th Round bilateral

consultations on Arms Control and Non Proliferation were held here

here Thursday.

The Pakistani side was led by Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, Additional

Secretary United Nations and Economic Coordination, while the Chinese delegation was led by Ambassador Wang Qun, Director General of the

Arms Control Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China,

a Foreign Office press release said.

The consultations covered a broad range of issues related to arms

control, disarmament and non-proliferation on which the two sides shared

a commonality of perspectives.

On the issue of NSG membership applications of non-NPT states,

Pakistan underscored the need for a two-step approach through open and transparent inter-governmental procedures and the principle of reaching

an agreement through consultations.