Pakistan, Azerbaijan for increasing economic ties to optimum level

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Tuesday

agreed to increase efforts for attaining the optimum level of

economic cooperation and the two countries should set the goals

of concluding agreements of preferential tariff and trade, investment, energy and other areas for the purpose.

The understanding was reached during a one-on-one meeting

between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham

Aliyev who landed here earlier on the day to attend the 13th ECO

summit.

On his arrival at the PM House, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

received the foreign dignitary at the main entrance. Both the

leaders shook hands and proceeded for one-on-one meeting.

The prime minister welcomed the Azerbaijan president to the

ECO summit and thanked for the hospitality extended to him during

his last visit to Baku in October.

Both the leaders reviewed the decisions taken during the prime

minister’s visit and expressed satisfaction at the progress of

implementation of those decisions.

The two leaders underscored that Islamabad Declaration and ECO

Vision 2025 were important documents and would offer a roadmap for

the success of the organization and common prosperity of the entire

region.

The two sides noted that trade figures did not reflect the

potential existing between the two states in terms of economic

cooperation and decided to create more opportunities for increase in

trade and economic activities.

They hoped that economic relations between the

two countries would grow in the near future.

Prime Minister Sharif appreciated Azerbaijan’s continued

support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Azerbaijan’s invaluable

role in OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on Azerbaijan’s

stand on Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The president of Azerbaijan expressed his pleasure on

attending the ECO summit and thanked the prime minister for the

hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.

Ilham Aliyev thanked the prime minister’s continued support on

the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He also expressed concerns over the escalation of human rights

violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and reiterated Azerbaijan’s

support for the exercise of the right to self-determination for the

people of Jammu and Kashmir.