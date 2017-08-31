Pakistan at forefront of fighting terrorism, world should fully recognize its contributions: China

BEIJING, Aug 31 (APP): China on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan is at
As we have said many times, Pakistan is at the forefront of fighting
terrorism, and for many years has been making positive efforts and great sacrifices on
counter-terrorism, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her
regular press briefing.
The spokesperson said the international community should acknowledge and
fully recognize its contributions.
Hua said that China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries
to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and protect regional security and stability.
Responding to a question about use of China’s influence for arrest of
terrorists allegedly based in Pakistan, she said, “We have taken note of the concerns of
the Indian side on counter-terrorism issues of Pakistan, but I don’t believe that it should
feature prominently during the Xiamen Summit,” she added.
Regarding possibility of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BRICS summit, she replied that it is
routine to arrange bilateral meetings during multilateral conferences, adding, as a host
country, China will make proper arrangements when time is allowed.
She said, yesterday, the Chinese foreign minister elaborated the
arrangements and envisioned the outcomes for the Xiamen Summit at the press briefing
on the BRICS Xiamen Summit.
We would like to work with all parties, follow the theme of “stronger
partnership for brighter future”, and focus on making new breakthroughs in the BRICS
economic practical cooperation, moving forward political and security cooperation, and
forging new pillars of people-to-people and cultural cooperation, so that a new landscape
will be formed where the three wheels of political, economic and people-to-people and
cultural cooperation can work in synergy and lay a solid foundation for deepening the
BRICS partnership, she added.
Regarding attacks by extremists on many police outposts and one military
base in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, causing heavy casualties, she said, China
condemns these violent attacks in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.
We want to express our condolences to the innocent victims and
sympathies to the innocent injured and the bereaved families, she added.
Hua said as a friendly neighbor, China supports Myanmar’s efforts in
maintaining peace and stability in the Rakhine state and sincerely wishes that Myanmar
could maintain social stability, ethnic solidary and economic development.
