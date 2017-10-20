Pakistan and Afghanistan express satisfaction on imporvement in bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):The Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal called on National Security Adviser Lt. General ( R) Nasser Khan Janjua on Friday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region.

National Security Adviser received the ambassador with great warmth and cordiality and reflecting over the latest developments in Pak-Afghan relations. They both expressed their satisfaction over the recent improvement in bilateral relations in the backdrop of General Qamar Javed’s Bajwa visit to Kabul. They stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity to take this relationship forward in the positive direction.

National Security Adviser shared with the ambassador his vision of a shared and prosperous future with Afghanistan. He underlined that the great promise of trade and connectivity in the region could not be realized in the absence of peace and stability in Afghanistan and a friendly and cooperative relationship between the two neighbours.

Ambassador Zakhilwal reciprocated the warmth and feelings of the National Security Adviser for Afghanistan and its people. He welcomed the increasing confidence in Pak-Afghan relations and the positive momentum particularly generated after General Bajwa’s visit. The ambassador fully agreed to seize this moment collectively and reiterated the desire to build on present positivity to turn Pak-Afghan relations for better in the interest of peace, stability and development.

After very constructive and cordial discussion, both sides agreed to keep the positive momentum and to overcome all problems and irritants through better understanding and regular contacts at all levels.