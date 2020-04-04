Pakistan allows Afghan nationals’ return on Afghan govt’s request

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):At a special request of the Government of Afghanistan and based on humanitarian considerations, Pakistan has decided to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

The Torkham and Chaman land border crossings will be opened for a specific period from April 6 to April 9 to facilitate the Afghan nationals, The Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release on Saturday said.

“As a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic,” it added.