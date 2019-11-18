Pakistan all set to clinch Jr World Scrabble C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Pakistan was all set to seal the Junior World Scrabble Championship as Pakistani players continue their dominance in the mega event being played at Torquay, England.

Syed Imaad Ali climbed up to the number one spot early on the opening day and showed no signs of slowing down. Imaad did not relinquish his position for a minute and remained No. 1 throughout the second day notching up some huge wins during the day, said a press release issued here.

The highlight was another massive score of 638 against compatriot Sohaib Sanaullah who was incidentally the highest rated player in the tournament. Imaad was still averaging over 500 points per game which is almost unheard of from a 13 year old player. At the end of day two, Imaad was clearly in the lead with 14 wins and a huge spread of 1984.

Daniyal Sanaullah confirmed his status as the most improved player in the team by finishing second with 13 wins and a spread of 1279.

The Hadi twins were predictably right next to each other with 12 wins apiece. Hammad was 3rd on a better spread 1232 while Hassan is 4th with a spread of 1018. Sohaib Sanaullah completed Pakistan’s dominance by finishing day two on the 5th spot.