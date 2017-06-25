Pakistan, Afghanistan express willingness to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Afghanistan and Pakistan have

expressed their willingness to improve relations with each

other, strengthen political mutual trust, enhance cooperation

in various fields including counterterrorism and jointly meet

security challenges.

In a joint press release on Sunday, China, Afghanistan

and Pakistan expressed their commitment to maintaining regional

peace and stability, enhancing regional connectivity and economic cooperation and promoting shared security and development.

The Chinese side hoped Afghanistan and Pakistan could

maintain stable and sound relations, and was willing to

provide necessary assistance in this regard based on the needs

of both sides.

According to press release, Afghanistan and Pakistan

agreed to establish a crisis management mechanism, which would

include prevention through timely and effective intelligence

and information sharing and other mutually agreed measures.

This would enable the two sides to maintain timely and

effective communications in case of any emergencies, including

terrorist attacks, with a view to seeking proper solution

through dialogue and consultation and preventing deterioration

of the situation which might have negative effect on the

bilateral relationship. The Chinese side would support this

mechanism.

The three parties agreed to establish the China-

Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ dialogue mechanism to

cooperate on issues of mutual interest, beginning with

economic cooperation.

The three parties believed that peace and reconciliation

was the fundamental solution to the Afghan issue, which could

not be solved by violent means.

The Chinese and the Pakistani sides supported the

“Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” reconciliation process, and

stood ready to continue to play a constructive role in

advancing this process.

The three parties called on the Afghan Taliban to join

the reconciliation process at an early date.

The three parties believed that the Quadrilateral

Coordination Group should be revived to create an enabling

environment for peace talks and for Taliban to join the peace

talks.

They supported Kabul process and held the view that the

Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Afghanistan Contact Group

should be revived as early as possible to play a constructive

role in moving forward the Afghan reconciliation process.

At the invitation of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chinese

foreign minister Wang Yi visited Afghanistan and Pakistan on

June 24-25.

During this visit, the three parties condemned the

recent terrorist attacks occurred in both Afghanistan and

Pakistan, and extended condolences to the deceased and

sympathy to the affected people, the Foreign Office said

in a press release.

The three parties had indepth exchange of views on

the Afghan issue, the relationship between Afghanistan

and Pakistan and China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral

cooperation.