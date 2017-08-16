Pakistan accords priority to ties with UAE: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday
said Pakistan accords priority to its ties with the United Arab
Emirates and said there was a need to further the legacy of Sheikh
Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in this regard.
Talking to outgoing Ambassador of UAE Essa Abdullah Al Basha
Al-Noaimi who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said
Pakistan was the biggest target of terrorism in the region but by
the grace of Almighty Allah this menace had been largely overcome.
He hoped that it would speed up economic activity in the country.
The president said strong Pakistan-UAE ties were a result of
the vision of founder of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and
emphasized the need to further enhance bilateral relations by
seeking guidance from his vision.
He said Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a sincere friend
of Pakistan and noted with pleasure that his successor Sheikh
Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan was further bringing the two countries
closer to each other by following in his footsteps.
Commending the services of the outgoing ambassador, the
president said he had worked for further deepening the relations
between the two countries.
He hoped that his successor would also work on the
same lines.
He conveyed his goodwill message and best
wishes for the leadership of UAE.
He appreciated that both countries were cooperating
with each other in different areas and called for further enhancing
this cooperation to benefit from the capability and expertise of
each other.
