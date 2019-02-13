Pakistan, a resilient nation, has successfully overcome scourge of terrorism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said Pakistan, which used to be a tolerant nation, was trapped in an irregular and prolonged conflict in the neighborhood in 1980, which eventually

flourished the scourge of terrorism and extremism here.

Addressing closing ceremony of two-day workshop on “ Strategic Communication and Media Engagement in Crisis Situation”, he said Pakistan was a resilient nation which rendered monumental sacrifices against terrorism and extremism and successfully overcome the menace.

The minister said that Islam was spread through Sufism in the sub-continent and not through the sword which was itself manifestation of the fact that there was no concept of extremism and terrorism. The history of endurance and tolerance of the people of the sub-continent, especially the Indus civilization, was very old,he remarked.

He said that today the entire world was facing a serious challenge of extremism and Pakistan also remained its victim. In India, extremism did increase after Modi government came to power while various other communities of the world have also suffered from extremism in some way, he added.

He said the implementation of rules was the responsibility of the state and Imran Khan’s government was fully committed to ensuring the enforcement of law from the first day and no one will be allowed to promote hatred in the country.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the government has largely overcome the hate speech on formal media, thanks to the cooperation of media houses and now steps were being taken to check hate content on social media.

He said that recently some arrests were made for promoting hate speech against the national institutions on social media and added crackdown would be carried out to control extremist narrative on social media in days ahead.

He said that the government was set to constitute Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) to tackle the issues of both formal and social media under one-roof including hate speech and spread of extremist narrative.

He said that extremism only breeds the terrorism, and dialogue and discussion can solve problems. Freedom of expression was a fundamental right but not without restrictions under the law of the land, he added.

Fawad appreciated the PPC for organizing the workshop on extremism which was currently a global problem. Earlier Chief Executive Officer of PPC Shabbir Anwar shed light on the objectives of the workshop.

Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies Barristar Zafrullah Khan also spoke on the occasion. The workshop was attended by members of Senate, National Assembly, four provincial assemblies and legislative assemblies of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.