Pak White team to play five test match hockey series with Oman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Pakistan White team will depart to

Oman on Thursday (September 7) to play a Five Test Match Hockey

Series with their National Hockey team.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary

Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said the Five Test Match Hockey Series will be

played from September 9 to 15.

“Pakistan white squad can also be termed as a development or

Pakistan A squad which can prove as a backup for the national team,”

he said.

Shahbaz said Pakistan White hockey team will depart to Oman

from Karachi.

“We want to prepare and groom a pool of players who are not

part of the national squad for future,” he said.

Speaking about the Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Bangladesh

from October 12, he said the national squad for the mega event would

be announced on September 20.

“Asia Cup will prove a great opportunity for players to

prepare for the next year’s Hockey World Cup,” he said.

He said 18 players would be selected for the Asia Cup.

“Besides Pakistan teams of Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea,

Japan, Oman and Malaysia would be participating in the event,” he

said.

The Pakistan white squad for series against Oman includes

Hafiz Ali Umair, Ali Raza (goalkeepers), Asad Aziz, Mubashir Ali,

Mohammad Sohail Manzoor, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, Faizan, Taimur Malik,

Rana Sohail Riaz, Shajeeh Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Atiq (vice-

captain), Samiullah, Shan Irshad, Abdul Jabbar, Mohammad Naveed,

Nohaiz Zahid Malik, Awais-ur-Rehman and Amir Ali.