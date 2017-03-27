Pak-Turk talks at parliamentary level starts

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Pakistan and Turkish talks at parliamentary level has been started in Ankara.

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is leading a Pakistani

parliamentary delegation currently visiting Turkey while Speaker Turkish parliament, Ismail Kahraman is heading the Turkish parliamentary delegation, a press release received here Monday said.

Ayaz Sadiq, during the talks stressed the need for diversified relations between the two countries covering almost all fields.

He said the parliament was the appropriate forum which could pave the way for wide ranging mutual relations and bringing people of the two countries further closer.

Referring to the failed military coup of 15 July, he reiterated Pakistan’s support for democracy in Turkey.

Ismail Kahraman thanked Ayaz Sadiq who called three times on the night of 15 July.

Ayaz Sadiq wished well for Turkey in forthcoming referendum.