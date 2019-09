ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):A 19-member Pakistan squad will leave for Iran on Wednesday to participate in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The 20th edition of the championship is scheduled to be held in Tehran, the capital city of Iran from September 13 to 21.

“Our team is comprised of 13 players and six officials,” Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Shah Naeem Zafar told APP on Sunday.