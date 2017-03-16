Pak Navy War College delegation completes visit to Turkey

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) delegation headed by Commodore Suhail Hameed SI(M) visited Istanbul, Turkey from March 10 to 15.

According to Embassy of Pakistan, Ankara, the PNWC conducted courses for officers of Pakistan armed forces and military officers from allied countries.

As part of its curriculum, the PNWC undertook a foreign study tour of regional and friendly countries.

The PNWC delegation consisted of 13 members from the ongoing course, including allied officers from four countries.

The PNWC delegation visited the Fleet Command Turkish Naval Base at Golcuk and Istabul Shipyard.

As part of cultural tour, the delegation also visited the Harbiye Military Museum, Naval Museum and historical places of Dhomon era at Sultanahmet.

The head of the PNWC delegation also called on heads of various organizations of Turkish navy.

Pakistan and Turkish navies enjoy strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation. Presently, both navies are conducting joint training, exercises, seminars and high level visits including visits of chiefs of the both navies on a regular basis.

The training/goodwill visits by the units of both the navies is also a regular feature. A Turkish Navy Ship recently participated in multinational naval exercise AMAN 17 hosted by Pakistan.

The study visit by the PNWC delegation contributed to further deepening the ongoing collaboration between the two fraternal countries.