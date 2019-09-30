Pak-Lanka matches will pave way for int’l cricket return to Pakistan: President

KARACHI, Sep 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the matches between Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams would pave way for restoration of international cricket in the country.

The presence of Sri Lankan team in Karachi proved that law and order had improved in Pakistan, which was now safe for the foreign teams, he said while speaking to the media here at the National Stadium.

The president was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the second One-Day International (ODI) match marking the return of international cricket to the country. The first ODI could not be held on Saturday due to rain, while the third one is scheduled for October 02.