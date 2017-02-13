Pak hockey team’s camp underway in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Pakistan hockey team’s training camp for preparation of New Zealand and Australia tour is underway in Lahore.

The Green-shirts will play five tests in New Zealand and will participate in a four-nation tournament in Australia.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official said the camp would continue for two weeks.

“The camp is being held without goalkeeper Salman Butt whom PHF has issued a show cause notice for negative statements about chief coach Khwaja Junaid,” he said.

He said more than 40 players were participating in the camp.

“New Zealand and Australia tours are important for the players as to

get experience,” he added.

He said that different combinations of players would be tried before World Cup 2018 qualifying rounds which had been scheduled to be held in London in June this year.