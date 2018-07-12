Pak Embassy coordinating with Chinese authorities investigating murder of Pakistani student in China

BEIJING, July 12 (APP):Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and its Consulate General in Shanghai are in active coordination with the Chinese authorities who are conducting an investigation into the murder of a Pakistani student in China.

“We would like to inform all Pakistanis that Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate General in Shanghai are in active coordination with Chinese authorities who are conducting an investigation into the incident,” according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

The Embassy also offered its condolences to the family of deceased Moiz Uddin, a Pakistani student at

Nanjing Normal University, Nanjing Jiangsu, China.