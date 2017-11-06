Pak deaf cricket to tour Sri Lanka to play 2, OD and 3,T20

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Pakistan deaf cricket team will tour Sri Lanka from November 19 to play two one day and three T20 matches

in Colombo.

The tour has been dubbed as “2 nation international deaf cricket series”, said Zaheer ud Din Babar, manager of the team while talking

to APP here on Monday.

He said the series has been arranged by the newly elected body

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association comprising its President, Salman

Zaheer, Senior Vice President, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice President, Khalid Shahzad, Secretary Atta ur Reman who are taking keen interest in the revival and promotion of cricket among deaf cricketers.

“The team will play back to back matches during the eight-day

trip which is quite challenging”, he said adding “Pakistan Cricket

Board has granted NOC regarding the tour”.

He said the training camp for the build up of the team will

commence from November 9 at Aleem Dar cricket academy ground and

players will be undergoing training ten days under the watchful

eyes of the national coaches.

“We are thankful to the PCB for supporting the cause of deaf

cricket and extending help to make this tour happen”, said Zaheer.

Following is the programme of the matches,

Nov 20, 1st one day match at Moratuwa Tyron Fernando stadium

Nov 21st,2nd one day at Moratuwa Tyron Fernando stadium

Nov 23rd, 1st T20 at Colombo

Nov 24th 2nd T20 at Colombo

Nov 25 3rd T20 at Colombo

He said the team will be named after reviewing the performance of

the players during the camp. “We have selected best available deaf

cricket talent for the camp and we are confident that our team will

live up to the expectations by producing desired results in the tour”,

said manager of the deaf cricket team.

He said the present regime of the PDCA will soon announce an

ambitious activity programme to engage deaf cricketers in regular

cricket activities across the country.

“By that way we will be able to identity new talent and to expand

the base of the game”, he added.