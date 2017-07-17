Pak-China ties touching new heights due to CPEC initiative: minister

LAHORE, July 17 (APP): Provincial Minister for Industries

Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-ud-din on Monday said Sino-Pak

relations are tounching new heights with the launch of the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Chief Executive

Officer of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Jhanzaib

Brana, Director Sohail Qadri and Deputy Secretary Investment

Abdul Moeed.

The meeting discussed the ideas related with cooperation in

skills development, textiles, garments and other industrial

sectors between Punjab and China.

The minister said that China made rapid development and

became a role model for the rest of the world. It had become

world’s second biggest economic power now, he added.

He said that CPEC had produced tremendous opportunities

of investment in Pakistan and Punjab; and China was contributing

more than Rs 51 billion to this project. He vowed to boost

cooperation in the fields of textile, garments and skills

development.

He announced that a delegation of the Punjab government,

along with different trader groups, would visit China in

September 2017 to participate in the International Fair

Import Exhibition in the city of Changdu.

Additional Secretary Commerce Madam Rafia and other

officers concerned were also present on the occasion.