Pak China artists joint exhibition displayed at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): A joint exhibition of Chinese and

Pakistani art works is being displayed at the National Art Gallery

in Islamabad.

The exhibition is part of the celebrations of 67th Anniversary

of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

The artists include He Dong an, Zhang Jinlian, Yang

Baono, Sun Jianhua, Yan Fuchu, Li Zhe, Wang Qi, Yuan Youqi & Liu Huilong from China & Mughees Riaz, R.M. Naeem, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Zahid, Anjum Ayub, Najam ul Hassan Kazmi, Asad ur Rehman & Farrukh Shahab from Pakistan.

The exhibition is comprised of about 56 paintings

and 150 photographs, calligraphy and paintings reflecting the picturesque scenery of Hunan province, traditions and socio cultural life.

The exhibition also include the works of ten renowned

Pakistani artists.

The Chinese artists in a talk held at PNCA today shared their

experiences with the art students of different institutions of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and demonstrated their skill for education of the students.

The participants were briefed about the history of Chinese

calligraphy and paintings.

The Chinese calligraphy is divided in 8 periods and that

periods are of different dynasties like Han dynasty, pre Qin and Qin dynasties and Ming etc. All these period have different styles.

The artists will create art works also on spot painting during

the show to provide opportunity to the audience to see and enjoy the special charm of Chinese calligraphy and paintings.

A large number of art students attended the session with

Chinese artists and benefited from it.

Earlier Director General Jamal Shah met the artists and

welcomed them to Pakistan and hoped that their visit will be beneficial for artists of both the countries.

He said such interaction and sharing of experiences will

take the art of both countries to new heights. The artists invited Jamal Shah to visit China.

Talking to the press the Chinese artists felt

pleasure over their visit to Pakistan and the love, hospitality extended by Pakistan.

“We feel more comfortable here and it feels like being at

home. The artists said we are impressed by the beauty of Pakistan.”

The exhibition will be opened for public on October

21, 2016 at 5:00 pm and will continue till October 31, 2016.