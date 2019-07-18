Pak beat India to move in final of West Asia baseball in SriLanka

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan outshone arch rivals India 13-2 in the Semifinals of 14th West Asia Baseball Cup in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan will meet the hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament on July 20, said the information made available here to APP by Pakistan Federation Baseball.

Pakistan team showed wonderful game to defeat India in all departments of the game and took sweet revenge of their World Cup defeat. Pakistan beat India by a big margin of 13-2 in the 7th innings of the match, due to the difference of 11 runs between the two teams, the umpires declared Pakistan as winner.