Pak Apparels Export Council on the cards: PRGMEA Chairman

SIALKOT, Aug 22 (APP): Central Chairman Pakistan Readymade Garments

Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar has said there was active consideration to set up `Pakistan Apparels Export Council’ to facilitate business community of the country.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that PRGMEA completed initial work for

the establishment of the proposed council.

Ijaz disclosed that a board will be constituted comprising members of

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Textile Ministry and stakeholders for finding out ways to enhance export volume of garment sector.

The Central Chairman disclosed that PRGMEA was making strenuous efforts

for enhancing export of garment sector upto US 8 billion dollars by 2020 with the active cooperation of the business community.

Necessary arrangements are being finalised for setting up state of

Pakistan Readymade Technical Training Institute costing over Rs 175 million in Sialkot. Suitable site for the proposed training institute had been selected and development work on the project will soon be undertaken, he said.

Ijaz said the basic concept of setting up the training institute was to produce trained workforce in the field of stitching, pattern designing, quality control,inspection, marketing and sewing machine mechanics,

men and women.

“Presently, there are 50 industrial units which are producing Martial Art uniforms while 100 units are engaged in producing tracksuits and sportswear in Sialkot and catering to domestic and international needs”,he explained.