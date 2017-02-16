PAF inducts JF-17 Thunder in No 14 Air Superiority Squadron

KAMRA, Feb 16 (APP): It was a historic day for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) indeed, as the prestigious No 14 Air Superiority Squadron was re-equipped with the indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft in an impressive induction ceremony held at the PAF Base, Minhas on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest on this occasion.

Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, ex air chiefs and high ranking civil and military officials were also present on this occasion.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and awarded Squadron Colour to the No 14 Air Superiority Squadron. JF-17 Thunders also presented fly past.

A documentary on the history of No 14 Air Superiority Squadron was also shown during the ceremony.

It was a cherished moment for Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra as well as it achieved a remarkable milestone of producing sixteen JF-17 Thunder Block-II aircraft in the year – 2016.

This memorable feat has been achieved by the PAC, Kamra for the 2nd consecutive year. Chairman PAC Kamra Air Marshal Arshad Malik, handed over the documents of aircraft to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

The air chief said Allah Almightly had given us the strength to achieve this extraordinary milestone.

He further said JF-17 Thunder was an excellent fighter aircraft which could be easily compared with the 4th generation aircraft of the world.

He also appreciated the hard work put in by the engineers and technicians of the PAC in making the country a self reliant nation.

The chief guest lauded the personnel of the PAC Kamra for achieving this momentous milestone by producing sixteen JF-17 Thunder aircraft in a year.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistani government to promote self-reliance in defence production and expressed his gratitude to the government of China for providing unrelenting support to Pakistan.

He also congratulated the PAF for re-equipment of yet another Operational Fighter Squadron with JF-17 Thunder aircraft, and assured that the induction of this state of the art fighter aircraft would enhance the operational readiness of the PAF.