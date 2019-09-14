PABC delegation discuss industrial matters with minister

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP):Pak-American Business Council (PABC) delegation led by its President Jamal Meer and Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed new industrial policy of the province, revival of cottage industry, steps taken for promotion of investment and ease of doing business here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

During the meeting, PABC President Jamal Mir said that Punjab government’s steps for promotion of business activities were commendable and they would take full benefit of the investment-friendly environment in the province.

Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the delegation that country’s biggest industrial states spanning over 20,000 acres of land were being set up in Southern districts of Layyah and Muzaffargarh. These industrial estates, he added, would definitely generate economic activities in the region.