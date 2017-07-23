Over 100 million saplings plantation target set for ongoing monsoon

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): More than 100 million saplings

will be planted across the country by provincial and federal

forest departments during current monsoon season.

“Climate Change Minister, Zahid Hamid, accorded approval to

the 103.32 million tree sapling plantation target for the monsoon

season at a high-level inter-ministerial and inter-provincial

meeting held at the Ministry’s committee room,” said Mohammad

Saleem, the Climate Change Ministry media spokesperson.

The Climate Change Minister chaired the meeting, which was

held to deliberate upon targets put forward by provincial and

federal forest departments, ministry of defence, Heavy Industries

Taxila, Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Capital Territory

and non-governmental organisations.

The spokesperson said the Climate Change Minister directed

representatives of forest departments, CDA, ICT and other departments

to utilize all possible resource at hand to achieve the tree

plantation target.

The 12 million tree would be planted by Punjab forest

department in the province during this monsoon season, Khyber-

Pakhtunkhwa will plant 70 million trees, Sindh 14 million trees,

Baluchistan 7,50,000 trees, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3.75 million

trees, FATA 1.01 million trees, Ministry of Defence one million

trees, Heavy Industries Texila 1,000 trees, Pakistan Ordnance

Factory 4,000 trees and IUCN 500,000 trees.

He said the present government is committed to boosting

country’s forest cover. For this purpose, all provincial and

federal government organisations, educational institutions,

corporate sector, NGOs and media were being approached and

engaged to join the government’s efforts for re-invigorating

the country’s ailing forest sector.

The forests are the best way to cope with various deleterious

socio-economic, environmental and health fallouts of global warming-

triggered climate change, particularly floods, decertification, wind

erosion, storm-rains and heavy winds, cyclones, sea intrusion,

glacial melt, erratic and torrential rain.

He said the forests hold back floodwater by nearly 72 hours

and; hence, reduce intensity of the deluge water, lower chances of

deaths and damages to roads, building infrastructures, bridges as

well as standing crops from being washed away or wiped out,” he

added.