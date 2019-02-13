Oil refinery worth billion of US dollars to be set up in Gwadar: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday announced that an oil refinery worth billions of US dollars would be set up in Gwadar linking the development with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.The country would get a record investment due to upcoming visit of Saudi crown prince who was scheduled to reach Islamabad next Saturday on a two-day visit, a press statement said.

The public respected Saudi government for accompanying Pakistan on the road of development and welfare he said and added due to religious association among two states, the country’s heart beat with Saudi Arabia.

This was the reason that people of Pakistan had tremendous admiration for Saudi royal family and waiting for the arrival of Saudi crown prince.

This visit would be having far reaching results, the minister added.

He said both countries shared decade-old brotherly ties and this relation was strengthening day by day.

Highlighting his government’s sincere efforts, he said the high level visit was the result of the new leadership’s endeavours adding that they welcomed Saudi investment.

He said the investment would eventually boost the country’s precious foreign reserves.