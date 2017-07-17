OICCI appreciates improved security environment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Organization of Islamic Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in its annual security survey highly

appreciated the improved security environment in Pakistan.

The OICCI’s 2017 annual security survey which was conducted in June

2017 had highlighted a positive movement in the OICCI members’ perception of the country’s security environment.

This comprehensive security survey is conducted every year

since 2015. It reflects the foreign investors’ perception on the

improving security environment in the country especially after the

launch of 2013 Karachi operations.

The 2017 security survey respondents experienced a reduction

in the overall street crimes with a 69 percent reduction in petty

crimes like mobile and cash snatching and 90 percent decrease in the

higher intensity street crimes like car snatching.

In respect of serious crimes like abductions, hostage taking

and “bhatta” demands-respondents across Pakistan reported major

reductions as compared to 2016.

It was decreased by 94 percent in Lahore, closely followed by

rest of Punjab and KP by 93 percent and Karachi by 92 percent, it

added.

The OICCI members reported significant improvement in the

confidence and comfort of their staff on security matters which had

gone up further.

A higher number of expatriate business visitors had travelled

to Pakistan in the past one year and most of the business related

meetings were now being held within Pakistan which prior to August

2013 were conducted in other countries due to security concerns, it

added.

An overwhelming 62 percent respondents reported substantial

increase in the number of overseas visitors to Pakistan as compared

to the last year.

The highest number of OICCI members foreign visitors were from

European countries, including UK, followed closely by visitors from

Middle East, China, Singapore, USA and Japan.

Commenting on the survey findings, OICCI President Khalid

Mansoor said, “The 2017 survey once again re-affirms that

threats and security concerns have substantially reduced in Pakistan

for all key stakeholders of businesses including OICCI members.

The security environment has substantially improved not only

for the survey participants, meaning foreign investors, but also for

their customers, suppliers and employees”, he added.