OIC raps Myanmar over Rohingya Muslims’ persecution; demands access to UN probe mission

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sep 10 (APP): The Organization of

Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday censured the Government of

Myanmar over ongoing persecution of Rohingya Muslims and

demanded the country to accept the United Nations Human Rights

Council’s fact finding mission to probe into all alleged

violations of global human rights laws and bring the

perpetrators to justice.

The OIC members took this stance in a meeting of heads

of state and government of member states held exclusively to

discuss the current situation of Muslim Rohingya community, on

the sidelines of the first OIC Summit on science and

technology, on the initiative of Turkish President Recep

Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting expressed grave concern over systematic

brutal acts perpetrated by security forces forcing 270,000

Muslims to displace to Bangladesh besides burning their houses

and worship places.

The OIC members urged Myanmar government to take

measures to immediately halt the dispersion and discriminatory

practices against Rohingya Muslims and attempts to obliterate

their Islamic culture.

They asked the government to eliminate root cause

including the denial of citizenship based on the 1982

Citizenship Act which led to statelessness and deprival of

rights to Rohingyas.

The leaders of the Islamic world urged Myanmar

government to take urgent measures for sustainable return of

Rohingya refugees and internally and externally displaced

population.

Calling for revival of peace through dialogue, the

meeting called for early implementation of the commission

headed by Kofi Anan on the issue.

It also called the members to join the efforts of

international community towards lifting all restrictions on

freedom of the movement in Rakhine state.

The OIC leaders expressed serious concerns over the huge

influx towards Bangladesh and its humanitarian and security

consequences for the host country and lauded the Bangladesh’s

assistance and humanitarian aid to the refugees.

The meeting appreciated Turkish president for taking

initiative of convening the timely gathering as well as Kazakh

President for hosting the event.