OIC raps Myanmar over Rohingya Muslims’ persecution; demands access to UN probe mission

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sep 10 (APP): The Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday censured the Government of
Myanmar over ongoing persecution of Rohingya Muslims and
demanded the country to accept the United Nations Human Rights
Council’s fact finding mission to probe into all alleged
violations of global human rights laws and bring the
perpetrators to justice.
The OIC members took this stance in a meeting of heads
of state and government of member states held exclusively to
discuss the current situation of Muslim Rohingya community, on
the sidelines of the first OIC Summit on science and
technology, on the initiative of Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan.
The meeting expressed grave concern over systematic
brutal acts perpetrated by security forces forcing 270,000
Muslims to displace to Bangladesh besides burning their houses
and worship places.
The OIC members urged Myanmar government to take
measures to immediately halt the dispersion and discriminatory
practices against Rohingya Muslims and attempts to obliterate
their Islamic culture.
They asked the government to eliminate root cause
including the denial of citizenship based on the 1982
Citizenship Act which led to statelessness and deprival of
rights to Rohingyas.
The leaders of the Islamic world urged Myanmar
government to take urgent measures for sustainable return of
Rohingya refugees and internally and externally displaced
population.
Calling for revival of peace through dialogue, the
meeting called for early implementation of the commission
headed by Kofi Anan on the issue.
It also called the members to join the efforts of
international community towards lifting all restrictions on
freedom of the movement in Rakhine state.
The OIC leaders expressed serious concerns over the huge
influx towards Bangladesh and its humanitarian and security
consequences for the host country and lauded the Bangladesh’s
assistance and humanitarian aid to the refugees.
The meeting appreciated Turkish president for taking
initiative of convening the timely gathering as well as Kazakh
President for hosting the event.
