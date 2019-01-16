“No deal, corrupt to face accountability process,” Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that government

will not offer National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and corrupt will have to

face accountability process.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that when the government talked about

the accountability process the opposition starts crying that the democracy was under threat

and issues also resurfaced regarding 18th Amendment.

He said that opposition parties always misused national exchequer during their governments

and now were unhappy to be in the Opposition.