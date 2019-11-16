No chance of any in-house change: Foreign Minister

MULTAN, Nov 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said there was no chance of any in-house change in the Parliament.

It could be the desire of some persons but it would never happen, he said while talking to media persons on the occasion of a reception given in his honor by the local traders after having successful negotiations.

Qureshi said the incumbent government handled sit-in demonstration of Moulana Fazalur Rehman in an amicable way. Political workers were not stopped or arrested, rather government provided facilities to them, he added.

He said the JUI-F entered into its second phase of demonstration of blocking roads but it was not liked by masses.

To a question about Lahore High Court’s verdict on Nawaz Sharif, the foreign minister said PTI had always respected the courts. There were two aspects of Nawaz Sharif’s case, one was legal and other was humanitarian ground. The cabinet granted facility for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment in abroad on humanitarian ground. The court after hearing viewpoint of the both sides, also allowed Nawaz Sharif to avail treatment abroad, he added.

Qureshi said, however, Sharif brothers had submitted an undertaking in the court, in which Shehbaz Sharif had stated that Nawaz Sharif would return once his health improved.

To another query whether the government would make any appeal against the decision, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government would discuss its strategy after studying the complete verdict.