Nisar rules out possibility of confrontation between state institutions

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Saturday ruled out any possibility of confrontation

between the government and the judiciary.

Certain elements, he said, wanted to give an impression that confrontation and chaos existed among state institutions for their

vested political interests.

They were the so-called defenders of the judiciary, who themselves

were involved in ridiculing the institutions when they were in

power, he said in a statement here.

“Interpreting the difference of opinion as a confrontation

reflects the mindset of the people, who want chaos instead of

development and stability in the country,” the minister said and

added the same people pursued negative tactics to stop judges from

giving verdicts while PCO judges were also appointed to high offices

in their tenure.

Chaudhry Nisar said, “The self-proclaimed guardians of

judiciary have forgotten that how the state institutions were

humiliated in their tenure,” he said without naming anyone.

The minister said the government’s response to the

remarks of an honourable judge should not be linked with

confrontation and added that some elements were habitual of creating

misunderstanding among institutions.

“Unfortunately some elements have made a practice of creating

misunderstanding between the government and institutions,” he said.

He said today those elements were trying to exaggerate the

issue to which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership promptly

showed reaction and took timely disciplinary action against the party

worker.

The minister said, “It is quite surprising that today

leaders of a particular party are raising hue and cry whose

spokesman allegedly held national institutions responsible for

rigging in the general election 2013.

No action was taken against that person and he was still

working as spokesman of that party, he added.

He asked what name should be given to this double standard by

Pakistani nations?