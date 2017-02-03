Nisar condoles death of accountability judge’s father

RAWALPINDI, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan here on Friday visited residence of Accountability Court Judge,

Mirza Nisar Baig and condoled death of his father.

On the occasion, the Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest

the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.