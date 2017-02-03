Nisar condoles death of accountability judge’s father

151
RAWALPINDI, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan here on Friday visited residence of Accountability Court Judge,
Mirza Nisar Baig and condoled death of his father.
On the occasion, the Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest
the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

