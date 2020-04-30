NDMA dispatches PPE kits to Sindh hospitals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors and paramedics for Sindh hospitals.

According to NDMA spokesman, as many as 290,986 surgical masks,12,000 N-95 masks, 54,692 safety coveralls, 16,800 gloves, 9,777 shoe covers, 12,571 surgical caps, 6,064 face shields, 2,387 protective goggles, 12,000 sanitiser’s 500 ml bottle